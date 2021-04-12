StockMarketWire.com - Environmental engineering, wastewater treatment and renewable energy solution company, BiON has announced the appointment of specialised banking and corporate broking firm VSA Capital Limited as joint broker with immediate effect.
VSA will be responsible for providing research, advising the company on the development of its activities in the renewable energy space internationally and communicating with, and broadening, the company’s shareholder base.
Datuk Syed Nazim bin Syed Faisal, chief executive officer of BiON, said: 'The appointment of VSA Capital as joint broker marks a further step in our journey as we seek to accelerate our growth strategy to become an international renewable energy company.'
At 1:08pm: [LON:BION] share price was 0p at 2.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
