StockMarketWire.com - Kibo Energy has provided a progress update on the Benga Power Plant Project in Mozambique after a successful meeting with Mozambique Utility Electricidade De Moçambique (EDM) in Maputo, Mozambique.
The Africa focused, energy company reported they held a successful technical and business workshop with EDM to negotiate and agree next steps in the process towards the ultimate agreement and finalisation of a PPA.
Kibo also formally submitted an optimised version of the Feasibility Study and related work progress reports, which amongst others also incorporates the inclusion of the Baobab Tete Steel and Vanadium Project in the enhanced business case for the project.
Louis Coetzee, CEO of Kibo Energy, commented: 'The workshop in Maputo that was long overdue on account of travel restrictions due to COVID-19, was productive and succeeded in significantly enhancing the already good momentum that exists in the ongoing development of the BPPP.
'The BPPP is at a very exciting juncture in its development process, and we look forward to updating the market on further progress in due course.'
At 1:12pm: [LON:KIBO] Kibo Mining share price was 0p at 0.22p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: