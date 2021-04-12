StockMarketWire.com - Investment company FastForward Innovations Ltd has appointed Alfredo Pascual as vice president of investment analysis, with effect from 1 April 2021.
In this role Mr Pascual's focus will be on sourcing and evaluating investment opportunities in the European medical cannabis industry as well as supporting the growth of FastForward's portfolio companies in the sector.
Mr Pascual said: 'This is an important time to join the team at FastForward and I am keen to align my experience in the flourishing European medical cannabis sector with their position in the UK as the only quoted investment fund with a significant exposure to the space.'
Ed McDermott, chief executive officer of FastForward, added: 'Alfredo is based in Germany which is home to the largest medical cannabis market in Europe. In this regard, we are extremely ambitious and with liquid assets valued at north of £12 million, we look forward to delivering more investment news shortly.'
