StockMarketWire.com - Recognise Bank, the UK’s newest SME Bank, has announced the appointment of Damian Trussler as head of savings and payments.
Mr Trussler will lead the launch of the bank’s personal savings products once the full banking licence is granted and then also develop the suite of business savings accounts which will follow later in 2021.
Recognise Bank, a subsidiary of AIM listed City of London Group plc, will offer lending and deposit taking services to the UK SME sector and the personal and business savings markets.
On his appointment, Mr Trussler said: 'I am particularly looking forward to working with an experienced team who are focussed on delivering a better proposition for UK business.'
Bryce Glover, deputy chief executive officer of Recognise, added: 'We are excited to welcome Damian to our team, his extensive banking knowledge and experience will be incredibly valuable as we execute on our business strategy to be the relationship bank of choice for UK SMEs.'
At 1:30pm: [LON:CIN] City of London Group PLC share price was 0p at 91.5p
