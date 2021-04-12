StockMarketWire.com - Argentex Group has had approval from Nexia Smith and Williamson to extend Guy Swarbreck's audit tenure beyond the five years normally permitted by the Financial Reporting Council's Ethical Standard.
Having informed shareholders, the group said this extension is permitted under the Ethical Standard in the interests of safeguarding audit quality following recent changes to the group's CFO and finance team.
It will enable Mr Swarbreck to sign the auditor's report on the financial statements for the year ending 31 March 2021.
The audit committee intends to conduct an audit tender to select a firm to audit the group's financial statements for the year ending 31 March 2022.
At 2:13pm: [LON:AGFX] share price was 0p at 119p
