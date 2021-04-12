StockMarketWire.com - Oriole Resources, the AIM-quoted exploration company focussed on West Africa, announced that visible free gold mineralisation has been identified at its 51% owned Bibemi gold project in Cameroon.
The company reported that visible free gold mineralisation has been identified in multiple holes at the Lawa West prospect and the Lawa East prospect.
The programme is focussed on testing the depth extension of surface gold mineralisation identified at four key prospects - Bakassi Zone 1, Bakassi Zone 2, Lawa West and Lawa East - within a 8.3-kilometre-long orogenic gold system that remains open to the southwest.
The gold is hosted by quartz-tourmaline veins up to one metre wide, at a downhole depth of approximately 70 metres, and has a strong association with pyrite, occurring as both finely disseminated and coarser grains, some of which is visible in the pre-cut core in the holes at Lawa West.
The team is now three-quarters of the way through the planned programme, with a total of 2,233.55 metres complete in 21 holes. Further results from the ongoing maiden diamond drilling programme, for a planned 3,080 metres in 28 holes are expected throughout Q2-2021
