Interim Result
16/04/2021 Essentra PLC (ESNT)
20/04/2021 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
20/04/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
20/04/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)
21/04/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)
21/04/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
21/04/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
Final Result
14/04/2021 Quixant PLC (QXT)
14/04/2021 Gyg PLC (GYG)
14/04/2021 Destiny Pharma PLC (DEST)
14/04/2021 Verici Dx Plc Ord Gbp0.001 (VRCI)
15/04/2021 Oxford Biomedica PLC (OXB)
15/04/2021 Puretech Health PLC (PRTC)
15/04/2021 THG Holdings (THG)
15/04/2021 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)
15/04/2021 Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC (IUG)
15/04/2021 Epwin Group PLC (EPWN)
19/04/2021 Energean PLC (ENOG)
19/04/2021 Churchill China PLC (CHH)
20/04/2021 Filta Group Holdings PLC (FLTA)
20/04/2021 Rbg Holdings PLC (RBGP)
20/04/2021 Card Factory PLC (CARD)
20/04/2021 Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (FLO)
21/04/2021 Wentworth Resources PLC (WEN)
21/04/2021 Distribution Finance Capital Hldgs (DFCH)
21/04/2021 Pennant International Group PLC (PEN)
AGM / EGM
14/04/2021 Afc Energy PLC (AFC)
15/04/2021 Ethernity Networks LTD (ENET)
15/04/2021 Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVT)
15/04/2021 John Lewis Of Hungerford PLC (JLH)
15/04/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)
16/04/2021 Dods Group PLC (DODS)
16/04/2021 Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (FAIR)
19/04/2021 Mti Wireless Edge Ltd. (MWE)
19/04/2021 St James House PLC (SJH)
20/04/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
20/04/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)
20/04/2021 Jadestone Energy INC (JSE)
20/04/2021 Audioboom Group PLC (BOOM)
20/04/2021 Globaldata PLC (DATA)
20/04/2021 Herald Investment Trust PLC (HRI)
20/04/2021 Breedon Group PLC (BREE)
21/04/2021 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
21/04/2021 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
21/04/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
21/04/2021 Biome Technologies PLC (BIOM)
21/04/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
21/04/2021 Ep Global Opportunities Trust PLC (EPG)
21/04/2021 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
Trading Statement
15/04/2021 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
15/04/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
15/04/2021 (ROO)
15/04/2021 Naked Wines PLC (WINE)
16/04/2021 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
19/04/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
20/04/2021 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)
20/04/2021 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)
20/04/2021 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
20/04/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)
20/04/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)
21/04/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)
21/04/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
21/04/2021 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
21/04/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
21/04/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
21/04/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
Ex-Dividend
15/04/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
15/04/2021 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
15/04/2021 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)
15/04/2021 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
15/04/2021 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)
15/04/2021 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
15/04/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
15/04/2021 Craneware PLC (CRW)
15/04/2021 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)
15/04/2021 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
15/04/2021 Ibstock PLC (IBST)
15/04/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
15/04/2021 Alpha Fx Group PLC (AFX)
