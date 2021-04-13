StockMarketWire.com - Specialist wealth manager Mattioli Woods said it had acquired Pole Arnold Financial Management from its shareholders for up to £7 million.

The sale price included an initial consideration of £4 million and payments of up to £3.0 million dependent on meeting performance targets in the two years after completion.

Mattioli Woods said said Pole Arnold was a firm of financial advisers, established in 2012 and providing advice to about 360 private and corporate clients.

Based in Leicester, it had about £245 million of assets under management and advice and employed 16 staff.




