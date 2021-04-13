StockMarketWire.com - Food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com reported a 79% jump in orders in the first quarter, led by strong demand in the UK.
The company processed 200 million orders in the first quarter of 2021, representing a 79% increase compared with the same period of 2020.
The UK was the fastest-growing segment and the company's main growth driver, with orders up 695% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021.
The company reported 77% order growth in Germany and 53% in the Netherlands.
Gross merchandise value amounted to €4.5 billion in the first quarter of 2021, up 89% on a constant currency basis compared with the first quarter of 2020.
The Grubhub acquisition is anticipated to complete in the first half of 2021, company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it would continue to prioritise market share over profitability.
'Just Eat Takeaway.com is in excellent shape and the start of 2021 has been very strong,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: