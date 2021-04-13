StockMarketWire.com - Building materials group SigmaRoc booked a rise in annual profit after it boosted sales and margins.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December increased to £7.2 million, up from £2.2 million year-on-year, as revenue rose 77% to £124.2 million.
Underlying pre-tax profit, which stripped out acquisition, redundancy and impairment costs, rose 45% to £12.2 million.
The company did not declare any dividends.
'In what proved to be a very challenging year, I am extremely proud that our business has performed so well, with our robust and agile business model delivering growth despite the unprecedented circumstances,' executive chairman David Barrett said.
'I am confident that we will continue on the road to further success, building on the solid foundations we have laid down during our first four years.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
