StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services provider Totally said it expected to report a rise in annual operating earnings that exceeded its original expectations.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through March were seen 'substantially ahead' of both management expectations and the historic underlying figure of £4.0 million reported in the previous financial year.
Totally said the performance was driven by multiple factors but primarily it being able to respond to demands for its services during the pandemic, through which it had assisted the NHS.
