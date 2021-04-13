StockMarketWire.com - HgCapital Trust said it had invested approximately £12.6 million in Dext, a provider of pre-accounting software.
'The investment will reduce HGT's outstanding commitments to invest in Hg transactions to approximately £501 million (38% of the 28 February 2021 pro-forma NAV),' the company said.
At 8:21am: [LON:HGT] Hg Capital Trust PLC share price was 0p at 304p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
