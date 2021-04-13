StockMarketWire.com - Asia-focused investment group Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust posted a positive first-half performance, but said it was too early to forecast a dividend for the financial year.
The company's net asset value total return per share for the six months through February was 14.1%.
That compared to a sterling-adjusted increase on the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index of 18.0%, the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Small Cap Index of 22.5% and the FTSE All-Share Index of 12.0%.
Scottish Oriental had paid on 15 January paid a dividend for the year through August 2021 of 11.5p per share.
'It is too early to make a forecast of the distribution for the current financial year,' it said.
'The company has never sought to pay high dividends instead focusing on finding growing companies, which tend to have lower yields.'
'We expect that any reduced dividend should be compensated for by higher capital growth from the company's investments.'
