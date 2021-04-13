StockMarketWire.com - Online gambling group Gamesys reported a 'strong' performance in Q1 2021, as revenue increased by more than quarter, led by growth in the UK and Asia.
For the three month period ending 31 March 2021, revenues jumped 27% to £197.8 million year-on-year.
'Cash generation continues to be a standout feature and deleveraging has continued into 2021 to further underpin our robust balance sheet,' the company said.
'Our ongoing focus on operational execution, product innovation and enhanced safer gambling that was communicated at our FY20 results has continued into 2021, culminating in another strong performance in Q1,' it added.
At 9:03am: [LON:GYS] Gamesys Group PLC share price was 0p at 1054p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Latest share price and company details: