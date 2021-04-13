StockMarketWire.com - Mining royalty and streaming company Trident Royalties swung to a full-year profit on the back of increased royalty valuations and revenue, having recently transformed from a cash shell.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December amounted to $1.65 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of $0.69 million.
At 9:08am: [LON:TRR] Trident Royalties PLC share price was 0p at 33p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: