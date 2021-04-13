StockMarketWire.com - Online fashion retailer Boohoo said it had acquired a new office in Soho, London, for £72 million.
he new office is intended to become home for all London-based product, marketing, technology and central support teams, offering flexible working for approximately 600 of our colleagues, the company said.
'Since acquiring the Karen Millen and Coast brands in 2019, the group's presence in London has grown significantly through organic means and more recently through the acquisitions of the Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Burton and Wallis brands,' it added.
At 9:12am: [LON:BOO] Boohoo Group PLC share price was 0p at 282p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: