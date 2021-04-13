StockMarketWire.com - Investment wrap platform provider Nucleus Financial said its first-quarter assets under administration had risen 28% year-on-year to £18.0 billion.
The rise, as of 31 March, represented growth of 3.1% on the previous quarter.
By comparison, the FTSE All-Share Index increased 23% year-on-year and by 4.3% on the last quarter.
Gross inflows of £637 million were achieved, which was the company's best ever month for inflows.
Net inflows were £301 million, with March being its second-best ever, up 45% against the prior quarter and 12% year-on-year.
At 9:19am: [LON:NUC] Nucleus Financial Group Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 116p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: