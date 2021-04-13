StockMarketWire.com - Renewable energy solutions company Bion said it expected to report annual revenue growth of more than 310% over 2019, driven by expansion in the Indonesia.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, revenue was expected to be at least RM100 million (Malaysian ringgit).
The growth has been driven by 'the expansion of the company's EPCC activities in Indonesia in the second half of the year, where BiON completed a number of projects under eco-infrastructure initiatives,' the company said.
Bion also succeeded in recommencing power sales at its Malpom biogas power plant in December 2020.
At 9:28am: [LON:BION] share price was 0p at 2.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
