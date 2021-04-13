StockMarketWire.com - Trains and associated collectables maker Hornby said sales for the year were ahead of budget following 'very encouraging' fourth quarter performance.
Sales for fourth quarter WERE ahead of budget and the same period last year, and as a result, group sales for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 were ahead of budget and 28% ahead of the prior year.
Net cash as at 31 March 2021 was £4.7 million compared to net cash of £5.4 million at the end of March 2020.
Looking ahead, while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present uncertainty, both Hornby and its suppliers had been able to operate more effectively through the current restrictions than was the case in the first lockdown, the company said.
