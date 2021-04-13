StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Rambler Metals and Mining said it had closed a previously announced sale of non-core assets to Maritime Resources.
The assets include the company's existing gold circuit at the Nugget Pond metallurgical facility and a number of Canadian exploration properties and royalties.
Maritime had paid $2.0 million in cash and C$0.5 million in common shares based on the 30-day volume weighted average price on closing, representing 3,571,428 shares issued at a price of C$0.14.
At 9:33am: [LON:RMM] Rambler Metals and Mining PLC share price was 0p at 0.24p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: