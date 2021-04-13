StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity company Corero Network Security narrowed annual losses as an increase pandemic-led demand boosted revenue.
For year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to $4.0 million from $6.6 million last year, as revenue increased 74% to $16.9 million.
Order intake increased by 61% to $20.9 million as the global acceleration of remote working and internet usage as a result of COVID-19 boosted demand for cybersecurity.
'Corero has built a solid pipeline for 2021 and we look to the future with confidence, with the significant strategic progress we achieved during 2020 providing us with a renewed platform for growth,' it added.
At 9:36am: [LON:CNS] Corero Network Security PLC share price was 0p at 8.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
