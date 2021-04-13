StockMarketWire.com - Potash company Danakali said Stuart Tarrant had resigned as chief financial officer to pursue another career opportunity.
The current Head of Finance, Greg MacPherson would take on the majority of Tarrant's responsibilities with 'the balance being assumed by the Executive Chairman and existing external accounting support at Bellatrix Corporate,' the company said.
At 9:48am: [LON:DNK] Danakali Limited share price was 0p at 21.5p
