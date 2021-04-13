StockMarketWire.com - Arkle Resources fell sharply Tuesday pared some its gains from Monday after the company dismissed rumours that it was in talks with a Mongolian mining organisation concerning a reverse takeover.
The company -- citing an article dated 22 March 2021 from bne IntelliNews regarding a potential reverse takeover of Arkle by a Mongolian mining organisation -- confirmed that it, alongside other companies, was approached about assisting with the financing related to a Mongolian mining project but said it had declined to progress matters and there were no discussions regarding a reverse takeover taking place.
At 9:54am: [LON:ARK] share price was 0p at 1.02p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
