StockMarketWire.com - Funeral services company Dignity continued to urge shareholders to vote against plans laid out by its largest shareholder Phonenix UK fund amid a battle for boardroom control.
The company said the statements made by Phoenix relating to possible strategies including the spin out of its Crematoria division and removal of Clive Whiley as executive chairman as 'deeply irresponsible'.
The company said that while it is "aware of the potential value of different elements of the business on a stand-alone basis," it is "inappropriate to hypothesize on strategies until there is sufficient confidence in a methodology to deliver the same."
Dignity shareholders are set to vote on proposal to remove Whiley at a general meeting on April 21.
'The board has been informed by proxy voting agents, ISS, Glass Lewis and PIRC, that they are advising their members to support the board and vote against both resolutions at the forthcoming General Meeting,' it added.
At 10:07am: [LON:DTY] Dignity PLC share price was 0p at 666p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: