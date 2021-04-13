StockMarketWire.com - Homebuilder Countryside Properties said it had appointed John Martin as non-executive chair starting 1 May 2021.
Martin would succeed David Howell, who would step down on 30 April 2021.
Margin served was at Ferguson for over nine years to November 2019, most recently as CEO and prior to that as CFO.
At 10:07am: [LON:CSP] Countryside Properties PLC share price was 0p at 412.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: