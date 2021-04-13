StockMarketWire.com - Equities investor Murray International Trust has appointed Nicholas Melhuish, former head of global equities at Amundi SA, as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1 May 2021.
Chairman Kevin Carter said: 'Nick brings a wealth of valuable global investment expertise to the board having joined Corpus Christi College, Oxford as fellow and bursar in 2018 following a portfolio management career most recently as head of global equities at Amundi SA.'
Melhuish is also a non-executive director of JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust.
At 1:07pm: [LON:MYI] Murray International Trust PLC share price was 0p at 1022p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
