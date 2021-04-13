StockMarketWire.com - Oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases focused Tiziana Life Sciences has announced that former subsidiary Accustem Sciences is to list in the US.
The company said that Accustem Sciences intends to file a listing application with the Nasdaq Stock Market shortly after completion of the distribution of shares in Accustem to Tiziana Life Sciences shareholders.
Tiziana Life Sciences said: 'The board of directors of Accustem has resolved that the Nasdaq listing venue is more appropriate to the nature of Accustem's business.'
At 1:24pm: [LON:TILS] Tiziana Life Sciences Plc share price was 0p at 92p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
