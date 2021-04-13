StockMarketWire.com - Music company Napster has hired Emmy Lovell in the newly-created role of chief strategy officer, following the acquisition of Napster and the subsequent formation of the Napster Group.
Lovell will be responsible for driving the strategic direction and growth of the company, reporting to CEO and founder Anthony Matchett, ahead of the re-launch later this year of the Napster platform.
She was most recently executive vice president of WEA Europe, part of the global artist and label services arm of Warner Music Group.
Lovell said: 'Today, we work in a fast-paced and rapidly changing world which requires delivering more for artists and fans. I'm excited to do just that working alongside Anthony and the rest of the team.'
Matchett added: 'Emmy's wealth of industry experience is going to be a real asset to Napster.
'She truly values the importance of musicians and their craft and is a champion for artist rights and compensation.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
