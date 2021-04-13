StockMarketWire.com - Retailer Marks & Spencer has said that the lending syndicate of banks providing a £1.1 billion revolving credit facility, have agreed to extend the relaxation of covenant tests to March 2022.
The company said the extension 'further secures the group's liquidity to underpin its recovery and accelerated transformation in 2021'.
At 1:39pm: [LON:MKS] Marks And Spencer Group PLC share price was 0p at 123.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
