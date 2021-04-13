StockMarketWire.com - Ultrasound AI software and simulation company Intelligent Ultrasound has received CE approval for ScanNav Anatomy: Peripheral Nerve Block (ScanNav PNB), with the UK launch expected in the second quarter.
ScanNav PNB will be sold as a standalone device, with in-built AI software, that can be plugged into existing anaesthesiology ultrasound machines.
The company said it intends to sell the standalone system to the UK market using its existing in-house sales resources, with an expected launch in the second quarter of 2021.
Intelligent Ultrasound added that it continues to progress the product's FDA regulatory filing to enable a version of the product to be sold in the US, as well as seeking to licence an integrated version of the product to the major ultrasound manufacturers.
Chief executive Stuart Gall said: 'We're delighted to have received CE mark approval for our second AI product.
'Building on the success of ScanNav Assist, our first obstetric AI software that is integrated into GE Healthcare's recently launched SWIFT ultrasound machine, ScanNav Anatomy PNB will launch into the anaesthesiology ultrasound market and continues the Group's expansion into AI-based real-time clinical ultrasound image analysis.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: