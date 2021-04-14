AU
20/04/2021 15:30 conference board leading index
20/04/2021 16:30 Reserve Bank Board monetary policy meeting minutes
CA
15/04/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
16/04/2021 13:30 new motor vehicle sales
16/04/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
19/04/2021 13:15 housing starts
DE
15/04/2021 07:00 CPI
15/04/2021 09:00 Ifo joint rconomic forecast
20/04/2021 07:00 PPI
ES
15/04/2021 08:00 trade balance
EU
19/04/2021 09:00 euro area balance of payments
19/04/2021 10:00 construction output
FR
15/04/2021 07:45 CPI
IE
15/04/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
15/04/2021 09:00 CPI
19/04/2021 10:00 balance of payments
JP
15/04/2021 05:30 revised retail sales
19/04/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics
19/04/2021 05:30 revised industrial production
20/04/2021 05:30 tertiary industry index
20/04/2021 06:00 convenience store sales
20/04/2021 07:00 revised machine tool orders
UK
15/04/2021 00:01 CBI and PwC quarterly financial services survey
15/04/2021 09:30 Bank of England's Credit Conditions Survey
15/04/2021 09:30 Bank of England's quarterly Bank Liabilities Survey
19/04/2021 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index
20/04/2021 07:00 labour market statistics
US
15/04/2021 13:30 jobless claims
15/04/2021 13:30 advance monthly retail sales
15/04/2021 14:15 industrial production & capacity utilization
15/04/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade: inventories & sales
20/04/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
20/04/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com