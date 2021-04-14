Interim Result
16/04/2021 Essentra PLC (ESNT)
20/04/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)
20/04/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
20/04/2021 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
21/04/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
21/04/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
21/04/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)
22/04/2021 Centamin PLC (CEY)
22/04/2021 Anglo American PLC (AAL)
22/04/2021 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)
27/04/2021 Focusrite PLC (TUNE)
28/04/2021 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)
28/04/2021 Yamana Gold Inc. Com Shs Npv Cdi (AUY)
28/04/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
29/04/2021 Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD)
29/04/2021 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
29/04/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)
29/04/2021 Schroders PLC (SDR)
29/04/2021 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)
29/04/2021 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)
29/04/2021 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)
29/04/2021 Natwest Group PLC (NWG)
29/04/2021 Indivior PLC (INDV)
29/04/2021 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
29/04/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
29/04/2021 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
29/04/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
29/04/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
29/04/2021 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)
29/04/2021 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)
29/04/2021 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
29/04/2021 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)
Final Result
15/04/2021 Oxford Biomedica PLC (OXB)
15/04/2021 Puretech Health PLC (PRTC)
15/04/2021 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)
15/04/2021 THG Holdings (THG)
15/04/2021 Epwin Group PLC (EPWN)
15/04/2021 Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC (IUG)
19/04/2021 Churchill China PLC (CHH)
19/04/2021 Energean PLC (ENOG)
20/04/2021 Filta Group Holdings PLC (FLTA)
20/04/2021 Card Factory PLC (CARD)
20/04/2021 Rbg Holdings PLC (RBGP)
20/04/2021 Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (FLO)
21/04/2021 Distribution Finance Capital Hldgs (DFCH)
21/04/2021 Pennant International Group PLC (PEN)
21/04/2021 Wentworth Resources PLC (WEN)
22/04/2021 Avacta Group PLC (AVCT)
22/04/2021 Deltex Medical Group PLC (DEMG)
22/04/2021 Jadestone Energy INC (JSE)
27/04/2021 Anexo Group PLC (ANX)
27/04/2021 Gaming Realms PLC (GMR)
27/04/2021 Property Franchise Group PLC (The) (TPFG)
27/04/2021 Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC (IHC)
28/04/2021 French Connection Group PLC (FCCN)
28/04/2021 (HEIQ)
29/04/2021 Keystone Law Group PLC (KEYS)
29/04/2021 Xeros Technology Group PLC (XSG)
29/04/2021 RTW Venture Fund Limited (RTW)
30/04/2021 Lsl Property Services PLC (LSL)
04/05/2021 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
AGM / EGM
15/04/2021 Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVT)
15/04/2021 John Lewis Of Hungerford PLC (JLH)
15/04/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)
15/04/2021 Ethernity Networks LTD (ENET)
16/04/2021 Dods Group PLC (DODS)
16/04/2021 Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (FAIR)
19/04/2021 Mti Wireless Edge Ltd. (MWE)
19/04/2021 St James House PLC (SJH)
20/04/2021 Audioboom Group PLC (BOOM)
20/04/2021 Breedon Group PLC (BREE)
20/04/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)
20/04/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
20/04/2021 Jadestone Energy INC (JSE)
20/04/2021 Herald Investment Trust PLC (HRI)
20/04/2021 Globaldata PLC (DATA)
21/04/2021 Ep Global Opportunities Trust PLC (EPG)
21/04/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
21/04/2021 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
21/04/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
21/04/2021 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
21/04/2021 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
21/04/2021 Biome Technologies PLC (BIOM)
22/04/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)
22/04/2021 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
22/04/2021 Rit Capital Partners PLC (RCP)
22/04/2021 Tullow Oil PLC (TLW)
22/04/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)
22/04/2021 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)
22/04/2021 Gli Finance Limited (GLIF)
22/04/2021 Aggreko PLC (AGK)
22/04/2021 Greatland Gold PLC (GGP)
22/04/2021 Relx PLC (REL)
22/04/2021 Bidstack Group PLC (BIDS)
22/04/2021 Cvc Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG)
22/04/2021 Jpmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust PLC (JCH)
22/04/2021 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
22/04/2021 Segro PLC (SGRO)
22/04/2021 Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM)
22/04/2021 Dignity PLC (DTY)
22/04/2021 Ibstock PLC (IBST)
22/04/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
23/04/2021 Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (BKS)
23/04/2021 Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX)
23/04/2021 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)
23/04/2021 Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN)
26/04/2021 Aggreko PLC (AGK)
26/04/2021 Hostelworld Group PLC (HSW)
27/04/2021 Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX)
27/04/2021 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
27/04/2021 Synectics PLC (SNX)
28/04/2021 Mobius Investment Trust PLC (MMIT)
28/04/2021 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)
28/04/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)
28/04/2021 Krm22 PLC (KRM)
28/04/2021 Natwest Group PLC (NWG)
28/04/2021 Witan Investment Trust PLC (WTAN)
28/04/2021 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
28/04/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
28/04/2021 Nichols PLC (NICL)
28/04/2021 Hutchison China Meditech Limited (HCM)
28/04/2021 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)
28/04/2021 Fintel PLC (FNTL)
28/04/2021 Cppgroup PLC (CPP)
28/04/2021 (CMRS)
28/04/2021 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
28/04/2021 Capital Limited (CAPD)
28/04/2021 Global Invacom Group (GINV)
28/04/2021 Eurasia Mining PLC (EUA)
28/04/2021 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
29/04/2021 Hawkwing PLC (HNG)
29/04/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
29/04/2021 Schroders PLC (SDR)
29/04/2021 Itv PLC (ITV)
29/04/2021 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)
29/04/2021 Yamana Gold Inc. Com Shs Npv Cdi (AUY)
29/04/2021 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)
29/04/2021 Stv Group PLC (STVG)
29/04/2021 Devro PLC (DVO)
29/04/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)
29/04/2021 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)
29/04/2021 Grafton Group PLC (GFTU)
29/04/2021 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
29/04/2021 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)
29/04/2021 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)
30/04/2021 Supply@ME Capital (SYME)
30/04/2021 Tremor International LTD (TRMR)
30/04/2021 Argos Resources Limited (ARG)
30/04/2021 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)
30/04/2021 Safestay PLC (SSTY)
30/04/2021 Symphony International Holdings Ltd (SIHL)
30/04/2021 Pearson PLC (PSON)
30/04/2021 Minoan Group PLC (MIN)
30/04/2021 Bbgi Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI)
30/04/2021 Rotork PLC (ROR)
04/05/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
04/05/2021 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
04/05/2021 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
Trading Statement
15/04/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
15/04/2021 (ROO)
15/04/2021 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
15/04/2021 Naked Wines PLC (WINE)
16/04/2021 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
19/04/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
20/04/2021 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
20/04/2021 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)
20/04/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)
20/04/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)
20/04/2021 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)
21/04/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)
21/04/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
21/04/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
21/04/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
21/04/2021 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
21/04/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
22/04/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
22/04/2021 Trifast PLC (TRI)
22/04/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
22/04/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
22/04/2021 Segro PLC (SGRO)
22/04/2021 Ibstock PLC (IBST)
22/04/2021 Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM)
22/04/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
22/04/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
26/04/2021 Draper Esprit PLC (GROW)
28/04/2021 Wpp PLC (WPP)
29/04/2021 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
29/04/2021 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)
29/04/2021 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
29/04/2021 Immotion Group PLC (IMMO)
Ex-Dividend
15/04/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
15/04/2021 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
15/04/2021 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)
15/04/2021 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
15/04/2021 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)
15/04/2021 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
15/04/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
15/04/2021 Craneware PLC (CRW)
15/04/2021 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)
15/04/2021 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
15/04/2021 Ibstock PLC (IBST)
15/04/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
15/04/2021 Alpha Fx Group PLC (AFX)
