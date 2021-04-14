Final Result
15/04/2021 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)
15/04/2021 THG Holdings (THG)
15/04/2021 Puretech Health PLC (PRTC)
15/04/2021 Oxford Biomedica PLC (OXB)
15/04/2021 Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC (IUG)
15/04/2021 Epwin Group PLC (EPWN)
AGM / EGM
15/04/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)
15/04/2021 John Lewis Of Hungerford PLC (JLH)
15/04/2021 Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVT)
15/04/2021 Ethernity Networks LTD (ENET)
Trading Statement
15/04/2021 Naked Wines PLC (WINE)
15/04/2021 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
15/04/2021 (ROO)
15/04/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
Ex-Dividend
15/04/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
15/04/2021 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
15/04/2021 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)
15/04/2021 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
15/04/2021 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)
15/04/2021 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
15/04/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
15/04/2021 Craneware PLC (CRW)
15/04/2021 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)
15/04/2021 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
15/04/2021 Ibstock PLC (IBST)
15/04/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
15/04/2021 Alpha Fx Group PLC (AFX)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com