StockMarketWire.com - Pub-focused internet-of-things devices group Vianet forecast a full-year operating loss, though added that it had performed slightly better in the second half compared to the first.
Adjusted operating losses for the year through March were seen in the region of £0.7 million, with around £1.1 million of operational cash generation.
'We believe there are significant growth opportunities for the group as the UK emerges from lockdown and Covid-19 restrictions are lifted,' the company said.
'From the outset of the pandemic, our principal focus has been on working closely with customers, effectively managing cash, and rationalising operations, providing a strong platform from which to capitalise as restrictions ease.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
