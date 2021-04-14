StockMarketWire.com - North America focused miner Phoenix Copper said it had increased the land holding at its Empire mine in Idaho by 1,160 acres.
The company announced the addition of 58 unpatented lode claims and 56 unpatented mill site claims to the Empire mine claim.
They would expand the operational footprint of the proposed ore haulage route and processing area. 'These additional claims will allow us to make adjustments in the size and position of the haulage routes and ancillary processing areas, and as our engineers work through the design planning phase and adjust for topography, slope, and other design parameters,' chief executive Ryan McDermott said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: