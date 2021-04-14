StockMarketWire.com - Real estate company British Land said it had collected 82% of total rent for fiscal 2021.
In offices, the company had collected 99% of rent for FY21, while 70% of rent was collected for retail.
Across the business, £83 million of rent was due for payment in the March 2021 quarter, comprising of £40 million in retail and £43 million in offices.
The company said it expected the quarterly rent collection rates to 'improve over coming weeks in line with previous quarters.'
As of 12 April 2021, 11 working days after the quarter end, the company had collected 76% of the total amount. For rent due in March, 96% of office rent had been collected and 54% of retail as of 12 April.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: