StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Strategic Minerals said it had grown first-quarter revenue by more than 12% year-on-year at its Cobre operation in New Mexico.
Sales in the year through March rose to $3.03 million, up from $2.70 million year-on-year, including sales of $0.77 million in the fourth quarter, up from $0.76 million.
The company had a cash balance at 31 March of $0.69 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: