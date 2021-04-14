StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Resolute Mining said authorities in Ghana had notified it that the mining lease for the Bibiani gold mine there had been restored.
Natural resources minister Samuel A Jinapor said the lease had been restored, subject to conditions including that Resolute must provide a report detailing the full state of affairs at the mine.
'We are very pleased to have come to a quick and amicable resolution which provides clarity and confirmation of [the lease] at the Bibiani gold mine,' interim chief executive Stuart Gale said.
'We remain committed to the development of Bibiani and will consider all options available to achieve this.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: