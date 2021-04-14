StockMarketWire.com - Real estate company Great Portland Estates said it had collected 84% of rent for the year ended 31 March, with collections in the final quarter ahead of all four previous quarters.
For the quarter to 31 March 2021, 79% of rents due was secured within seven working days, compared with 68% by the December quarter, which had now risen to 81%, the company said.
The easing of Covid-19 restrictions is expected to boost rent collection and letting activity, the company said. Ten new lettings was completed during the quarter, generating £4.4 million annual rent.
Looking forward, the company said it was discussions with Southwark with the aim of submitting a planning application for Minerva House, SE1 in the coming quarter.
Annual results was expected to be released on Wednesday 19 May 2021.
