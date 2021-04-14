StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical group Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals said GlobalCo decided against exercising its option to license the company's CDX antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other potential applications.
The company said it would now exercise its own option to license GlobalCo's intellectual property and negotiate to determine the exact terms of the licence and GlobalCo's continued involvement in the development of CDX toward clinical trials.
GlobalCo or the company was expected to exercise an option to license the other party's intellectual property necessary to exploit the CDX antibody.
At 8:19am: [LON:HEMO] Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc share price was 0p at 8.7p
