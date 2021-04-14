StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Pembridge Resources said production at its Minto copper-gold-silver mine had increased in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the final quarter of 2020.
The company said 7,023 wet metric tonnes of concentrate were produced in the three months through March, up from 5,143 wet metric tonnes in the three months through December.
Payments of $20.8 million were received by Minto from Sumitomo, up from $17.5 million quarter-on-quarter.
At 8:29am: [LON:PERE] Pembridge Resources Plc share price was 0p at 3.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
