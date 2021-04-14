StockMarketWire.com - Professional services firm K3 Capital said it expected annual results to be 'significantly' ahead of market expectations amid ongoing momentum following a strong start to the second half of the year.
The result for the year ending 31 May 2021 is expected to be significantly ahead of revised consensus market expectations, with revenue expected to be in the region of £45 million and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA of no less than £13.25 million.
'The group has continued to perform strongly in March and April, surpassing our expectations and resulting in a further earnings upgrade,' the company said.
At 8:42am: (LON:K3C) K3 Capital Group Plc share price was 0p at 168p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: