StockMarketWire.com - Alcoholic drinks maker Distil said its outlook for the coming year after reporting that revenue and volumes increased.
For the financial year ended 31 March 2021, revenue was £3.616 million as volumes increased 30%, while exports surged 81%.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was expected to rise 55% to £302,000 year-on-year.
Cash generation was growing by 31%, with cash reserves at £1 million as at 31 March 2021.
At 9:01am: [LON:DIS] Distil Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 1.4p
