StockMarketWire.com - Organ transplant diagnostics group Verici Dx posted an inaugural loss since listing last April that included share-based payments to executives and administrative costs.
The company, which has yet to post any revenue, booked a pre-tax loss for the period between 22 April and 31 December of $4.7 million.
Since the end of 2020, Verici Dx said it had expanded the scope of licence agreement with Mount Sinai and accelerated an approval strategy to enable faster commercial launch of leading products.
'We have been very pleased with the progress of the company in such a short time and our primary focus remains on the successful prosecution of our clinical trials, as the first key step in commercialising our innovative transplant products,' chairman Julian Baines said.
'We are already making good progress, initially partnering with three leading US centres ( Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Henry Ford Health System and University of Maryland, Baltimore ) in our collaborative, multi-centre observational clinical validation study.'
'We expect to bring more US sites on board shortly and are currently also progressing discussions to include a number of EU sites, to ensure that our products are fully tested for validation by the end of 2021, in line with our objectives set out at the time of our IPO.'
