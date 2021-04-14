StockMarketWire.com - Globalworth Real Estate Investments said it had received a unsolicited offer of €7 a share from CPI Property Group S.A. and Aroundtown for the shares the consortium didn't already own.
CPI said the offer values shares of Globalworth at approximately EUR 1,571 million and represented a premium of approximately 19.5% to the closing price on 13 April.
The consortium through Zakiono currently held a 51.50% stake in Globalworth.
Globalworth said it had appointed an independent committee to evaluate the offer.
At 9:31am: [LON:GWI] Globalworth Real Estate Investments share price was 0p at 6.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
