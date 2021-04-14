StockMarketWire.com - Music group Napster said it had secured an increased funding commitment from Swiss investment group Nice & Green.
Napster had in February announced Nice & Green had agreed to subscribe for unsecured convertible loan notes totalling £6.48 million to be issued over a 12-month period commencing February.
Nice & Green had on Wednesday increased its commitment to £8 million and accelerated the availability of funding to enable Napster to access the entire commitment by the end of June.
To date, the company has already received funding of £1.54 million under the existing arrangement.
'The company will use these additional funds to support the development and launch of the new integrated mobile app which will combine the best content and functionality from both the Napster and MelodyVR businesses to create a new music platform during the course of 2021,' it said.
'This increased commitment together with the term facility provided by our largest shareholder Davis Capital results in total funding for FY21 of around $40 million and secures the development and launch of our new music platform.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: