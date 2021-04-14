StockMarketWire.com - Mobile telecommunications services Kcell Joint said it had signed an agreement with Nexign JSC, a business support system and internet of things solutions provider, for the provision of the latter's digital billing platform.
'The introduction of the digital billing platform in cooperation with Nexign will allow Kcell to optimise operational costs associated with operating multiple billing systems, accelerate time-to-market for company's products, as well as provide opportunities for monetising new products and services,' the company said.
'The modernisation and consolidation of systems will also help expand the self-service capabilities by 20-30 percent, which will, in turn, reduce the load on contact centres and customer service offices,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
