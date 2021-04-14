StockMarketWire.com - Tungsten and tin miner W Resources said quarterly output from its flaghsip La Parrilla mine in Spain had dropped 35%.
Production from the mine had fallen to 55.5 dry metric tons in the three months through March, down from 85.8 dry metric tones in the three months through December.
During the March quarter, the plant operated mostly on a five-day week for t10 of the 13 weeks in the period.
The company plans to return to a seven-day working week in the fourth quarter of 2021.
'The plant was closed for two weeks for planned improvement maintenance, however unseasonal heavy rain caused high water levels which halted production, resulting in the plant being closed for a total of three weeks,' W Resources said.
'Work is currently underway to reduce the high water levels at the mine and introduce a permanent solution to resolve this issue going forward.'
'This work has started and after completion the team will be able to once again safely access the high-grade ore bodies.'
