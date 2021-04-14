StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Rockfire Resources said a helicopter-supported geophysical survey had returned a much larger target than originally thought at its Copper Dome porphyry copper project in Queensland, Australia.
A recent geophysical magnetic survey had resulted in high resolution images, with the magnetic data offering a detailed insight into the geology and structure beneath the dome, the company said.
A revised target, based on the new aeromagnetic signature, had increased significantly in area 4 kilometres times 3.5 kilometres, from 1 kilometre times 2 kilometres previously.
Rockfire said at least three separate intrusions were evident.
'With one intrusion having been historically drilled and copper found, this adds significant potential for the discovery of copper and gold associated with the additional two intrusions,' it added.
At 9:49am: [LON:ROCK] Rockfire Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 0.83p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
