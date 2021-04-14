StockMarketWire.com - Digital mental health platform provider Kooth reported wider annual losses as higher costs offset a jump in revenue.
For the financial year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £1.9 million from £1.29 million year-on-year, while revenue was up 50.3% to £13 million.
The company won 18 new contracts won in 2020.
'We have invested in growing our team and refining our market-leading technology platforms, to ensure Kooth remains the leader in supporting children and young people via the NHS, and sustain good traction with the NHS and Corporate adult market,' the company said.
'This, combined with current trading in line with our expectations supports our confidence of making further progress in 2021,' it added.
